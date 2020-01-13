Grab installs first female CEO for Vietnam operations

Nguyen Thai Hai Van, the first female Grab CEO in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Grab Vietnam.

Van, the first female Grab CEO in Vietnam, will oversee business strategy and operations across the country, Grab stated Monday.

Van boasts 17 years’ prior marketing experience at the Netherlands-backed personal care products maker Unilever Vietnam ahead of joining Grab on November 1 last year. Besides, she co-chairs Vietnam Mobile Marketing Association.

She takes over as Grab Vietnam CEO from predecessor Jerry Lim, who will return to Singapore to serve as regional head of customer experience.

Grab has seen strong development since entering Vietnam in 2014. Payments via Moca, its e-payment partner, grew by 150 percent between January and June last year while its number of active monthly mobile users rose by 70 percent.