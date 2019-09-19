VnExpress International
Go-Viet revolving door sees new general manager quit after five months

By Nguyen Quy   September 19, 2019 | 11:06 am GMT+7
Le Diep Kieu Trang will leave Go-Viet. Photo courtesy of Go-Viet.

Le Diep Kieu Trang has become the second top honcho to leave ride-hailing firm Go-Viet in less than a year.

Making the announcement Wednesday, Go-Viet said that Trang, also known as Christy Le, had decided to choose her own career path and the company "regretted it."

However, the company did not reveal the exact time that Trang is leaving.

"After five months at the company, Christy has decided to take a different path. We always work hard to find a mutually agreeable way forward, but were unable to do so in this instance," Go-Viet said in a release.

The company made no mention of her replacement.

Trang was appointed general manager of Go-Viet last April. She said her new job "was unique and interesting."

In an interview with KrASIA, a technology business media site based in Singapore earlier this month, Trang expressed her ambition to bring the platform to all Vietnamese consumers.

This is the second leadership change for Go-Viet in less than a year. Her predecessor, Nguyen Vu Duc left last March along with deputy general director Nguyen Bao Linh.

Their resignation came amidst increasing competition in Vietnam’s ride-hailing market, with current leader Grab on an expansion spree and new players like Be Group fighting hard for a bigger share of the pie.

According to a report by market research firm ABI Research, Go-Viet has 10.3 percent of the ride-hailing market in the country, compared to Grab’s 72.9 percent.

Go-Viet, an affiliate of Indonesian Go-Jek Group, has said it has completed millions of trips since it was launched in September last year. The company offers transport and food delivery services.

Trang had became the director of Facebook’s operations in Vietnam in March last year and resigned from the position in December, citing "family reasons."

Tags: Go-Viet ride-hailing firm Le Diep Kieu Trang resignation Christy Le
 
