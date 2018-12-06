Facebook’s country director in Vietnam resigns

Le Diep Kieu Trang, director of Facebook Vietnam, has announced to resign from the beginning of next year. Photo by Le Diep Kieu Trang on Facebook

On her own Facebook page, Trang, 38, cited "family reasons" for her decision.

Trang, also known as Christy Le, surprised the business community in March when becoming the country director of Facebook in Vietnam.

She told local media back then that she wants to experience a "challenging position."

She has been in charge of the social network's business development in Vietnam from its office in Singapore.

Kenneth Bishop, managing director of Facebook in Southeast Asia, said in March that with more than 60 million people using Facebook in Vietnam each month, Facebook is investing in human resources to support the business community and its partners in Vietnam.

With her professional experience, Trang would be able to support companies in Vietnam, he said.

Trang comes from a family with a long business tradition.

Her father, Le Van Tri, is former deputy CEO of The Southern Rubber Industry Joint Stock Company (Casumina), Vietnam's leading rubber manufacturer, while her brother, Le Tri Thong, is former deputy CEO of Dong A Bank and is currently deputy chairman of Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint-Stock Company (PNJ).

Trang won scholarships to study at Oxford University in England and then Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the U.S.

She previously worked for global management consulting firm McKinsey in the U.S. before joining her husband to found Misfit Wearables, a startup specializing in keeping track of human health and physical activities that attracted investment from John Sculley, former CEO of Apple, and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing.

Misfit was acquired by Fossil Group for $260 million in 2015, but Trang continued to work as CEO of Fossil Vietnam until early March this year.

In June, Vietnam passed the Cybersecurity Law that enforces tougher conditions on tech businesses like Facebook and Google.

The law says local and foreign digital and tech businesses will have to open a representative office in Vietnam and store users’ data.

Facebook has just lost its throne as a top-rated employer, based on Glassdoor's 2019 list of the "Best Places to Work."

After ranking top last year, Facebook now ranks seventh, dropping from a 4.6 to 4.5 award score out of 5.

Glassdoor bases its ranking on eight different of factors, including work/life balance, senior management and compensation and benefits.

On employee satisfaction alone, Facebook has seen a decline from a 4.6 rating in the first quarter to a 4.3 in the last quarter, Glassdoor Community Expert Scott Dobroski told CNBC.

Six former Facebook employees told CNBC they have been receiving increasingly more messages from current Facebook employees looking for a way out.