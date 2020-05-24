Former German Vice Chancellor lands another Vietnam assignment

Agriculture manufacturing firm Loc Troi Corporation voted Saturday to include Rösler and Nguyen Thi Am as members of its board of directors. The latter is the corporation's head of communications and external affairs.

The vote followed the corporation's official dismissal of Mark Peacock and Nguyen Tien Tung from their positions as Loc Troi board members for the 2019-2024 term during an annual general meeting of shareholders.

Peacock, a British national, was former head of operations for multinational agrochemical firm Syngenta. Tung is a prominent corporate leader in the country, on the board of several firms. The reasons for their dismissal were not mentioned, but a top level shuffle was indicated.

"Loc Troi has put out a plan to standardize its staff in the entire company, using the first two years to complete the ranks of high-level managers with a deep training program and appropriate policies to change and promote the staff," said a document presented at the general meeting.

Rösler is currently the chair of the advisory board of venture capital platform VinaCapital Ventures under Vietnamese investment and asset management firm VinaCapital. He used to help manage Germany-based public-private venture capital investment firm High-tech Gründerfonds.

Rösler was born in 1973 in the southern province of Soc Trang, before being adopted and taken to Germany, where he was raised. He used to be a military doctor and joined politics after he left the army. In 2009, he became Germany's Federal Minister of Health. Two years later, he became the Vice Chancellor, until he left the political stage in 2014.

Loc Troi has set a net revenue target this year of VND7.35 trillion ($316 million) and after-tax profits of VND360 billion ($15.48 million).