Companies

Ford recalls 12,000 cars with transmission problem

By Dang Khoa   April 24, 2020 | 11:17 am GMT+7
A Ford Everest 2018 model at a showroom in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Huy.

Ford has recalled nearly 12,000 Ranger and Everest cars in Vietnam to fix a gear problem that causes transmission fluid to leak.

The affected batches are Ford Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo manufactured between November 2017 and October 2019, Ford Ranger Raptor manufactured between February 2018 and October 2019 and Ford Everest 2.0L Bi-Turbo manufactured between December 2017 and October 2019.

All 11,746 vehicles were imported from Thailand.

According to Ford Vietnam, leaking transmission fluid could lower internal pressure, increasing the risk of collision. The company discovered the problem after many customers called in to complain of the leakage.

The company added that the brake assist, electrical and airbag systems are operating normally in these vehicles despite the leak.

People can bring in the affected vehicles to authorized dealers for free inspection and repair and the expected repair time is less than half a working day.

In the first three months of this year Ford sold 3,883 vehicles in Vietnam, down 48 percent year-on-year. It sold 32,175 units last year, representing a 10.5 percent market share, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Audi Vietnam also issued a recall of three Q7 model on Wednesday, saying the SUVs might have a potential problem with loosening bolts which could affect steering control. The company does not publish official sales figures in Vietnam.

