VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Fish sauce magnate back on Forbes billionaires list

By Nguyen Quy   January 1, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Fish sauce magnate back on Forbes billionaires list
Nguyen Dang Quang, chairman of Masan Group. Photo courtesy of Masan Group.

Masan Group founder Nguyen Dang Quang has reappeared on Forbes’ list of billionaires, a few weeks after dropping out due to his falling assets. 

Quang, who is Chairman of the food company, was 2,167th on the real time billionaires ranking updated by the U.S. magazine on Tuesday with a net worth of $1 billion.

On December 11 his net worth had been estimated at $980.8 million after falling by 25 percent since March, as the price of MSN shares, which account for the majority of his assets, fell.

On Tuesday it was trading at VND56,900 ($2.45), after rising by 2 percent from December 11.

It began falling following an announcement by Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate, Vingroup, on December 3 that it had reached a deal with Masan to merge their retail subsidiaries to form a new company.

Quang made it to the Forbes list for the first time last March with a net worth of $1.3 billion. He founded Masan, a major producer of fish sauce and packaged foods, in 2004.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Masan Group founder Nguyen Dang Quang Forbes billionaires list Masan Group MSN shares
 
Read more
Finance industry rules Forbes Vietnam's top 100

Finance industry rules Forbes Vietnam's top 100

Vietnam Airlines reports record profit in 2019

Vietnam Airlines reports record profit in 2019

Vietnamese automaker ships buses to Philippines

Vietnamese automaker ships buses to Philippines

Viettel among world’s 100 fastest-growing brands: report

Viettel among world’s 100 fastest-growing brands: report

Da Nang condotel developer threatens to cancel unsettled contracts

Da Nang condotel developer threatens to cancel unsettled contracts

Clients to benefit from Sun Life, TPBank deal: CEO

Clients to benefit from Sun Life, TPBank deal: CEO

E-commerce website Lotte.vn to down shutters

E-commerce website Lotte.vn to down shutters

Uniqlo to launch first Hanoi store next year

Uniqlo to launch first Hanoi store next year

 
go to top