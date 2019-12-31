VnExpress International
Finance industry rules Forbes Vietnam's top 100

By Nguyen Quy   December 31, 2019 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Employees serve customers at a BIDV office. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Forbes Vietnam’s list of 100 largest public companies has seen the dominance of banks, with 22 representatives ranked.  

Six of the top 10 positions were occupied by commercial banks, including Vietcombank, BIDV, VietinBank, Techcombank, VPBank and MB Bank.

The next prominently ranked industry groups by number were oil and gas, real estate and retail. 

Petrolimex, Vietnam's largest fuel importer and distributor, took the lead in revenue with $8.35 billion while Vietcombank topped profits after tax with $636 million.

With $57 billion, BIDV ranked first in terms of total assets while Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, Vingroup, led the market cap with a total value of approximately $16.5 billion, according to consolidated audited financial statements for 2018.  

Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) had 65 representatives while Vietnam's Unlisted Public Companies Market (UPCoM) had 23. Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) saw seven representatives while the remaining were unlisted public companies. 

The list was derived using a methodology from U.S.-based Forbes’s Global 2000, which ranks businesses on revenue, profits, assets and market value.

The assessment uses financial statements audited in the latest year (2018) and listed firms’ market capitalization figures based on the closing price on December 13.   

Vietnam's largest private company Vingroup and three of its biggest banks, including Vietcombank, BIDV and VietinBank joined the list of 2,000 largest listed firms in the world compiled by Forbes last May.

