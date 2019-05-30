Vingroup, three Vietnamese banks in Forbes’ Global 2000

An aerial view of the 81-storeyed building in HCMC's Binh Thanh District which belongs to Vingroup. Photo by Shutterstock/Huy Thoai

Forbes' latest Global 2000, which ranks businesses based on their revenue, profits, assets and market value, includes Vietcombank, BIDV and VietinBank.

Vietcombank jumped 198 spots to 1,096th with revenues of $3.1 billion and a market value of $10.9 billion. BIDV slipped two places to 1,716th with corresponding figures of $4.5 billion and $5.1 billion, while VietinBank dropped 50 places to 1,769th with $3.7 billion and $3.4 billion

Vingroup jumped 245 spots to 1,747th with $5.3 billion in revenues and $14.1 billion in market value. This firm, which has the highest market cap in the Vietnamese stock market, has been expanding rapidly from real estate into retail, logistics, agriculture, education, healthcare, automobile and electronics sectors.

The companies that made it into the 17th annual Global 2000, a ranking of the world’s biggest and most powerful listed companies, are in 61 economies and account for more than $40 trillion in annual revenues and upwards of $186 trillion in assets.

U.S. companies dominated the list with 575 companies, up 16 from last year, followed by China with 309 companies, up 18.

Chinese and U.S. firms also accounted for most of the top 10 firms on the list.