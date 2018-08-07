EVN to hasten divestment, push power plant upgrades

In a new announcement, the national power utility said it would take steps this month to speed up its divestment from Power Engineering JSC, EVN Finance JSC, Power Engineering Consulting JSC 3 (PECC3), Power Engineering Consulting JSC 4, and Thuan Binh Wind Power JSC.

Last month, EVN had outsourced to a partner the assessment of its assets and ownership at EVN Finance, as also preparation of relevant divestment procedures.

The group has also urged its ownership representative at PECC3 to finalize a divestment plan for this firm.

Its divestment plan from Thuan Binh Wind Power JSC has been submitted to the group’s member council for approval.

EVN also reported that the work of piloting electricity connections for the expansion project at the Vinh Tan 4 Thermal Power Plant in the central province of Binh Thuan was completed in July.

It said that the upgrade of a port near the Vinh Tan 4 Thermal Power Plant will continue this month towards enabling it to handle 50,000-ton vessels that provide coal for the plant.

The national power utility also said that efforts will be made to ensure progress of electricity connections for the Duyen Hai 3 thermal power extension project in the southern province of Tra Vinh.

EVN’s commercial electricity production was estimated at a combined 108.92 billion kWh in the first seven months of this year, a year-on-year hike of 11.02 percent.

In the first seven months of this year, EVN and power entities kick-started construction of 65 projects and put into operation 96 projects of 110 - 500kV high-voltage power grid.