Carriers not allowed to resume ticket sales yet

The normally-crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC is left deserted on March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The four carriers – Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways – were asked to submit their flight permit requests for the April 16-30 period Tuesday to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam for consideration.

While the nation’s 15-day social distancing campaign is about to end, the aviation authority requires domestic airlines to resume ticket sales only after getting permission anew.

Earlier, the airlines were only granted permission to fly on some limited routes from April 1-15 in response to the social distancing campaign ordered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Only two flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, one between Hanoi and Da Nang; and another between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang have been operating each day.

The reminder was issued after local carriers last week announced plans to resume flying on domestic routes from April 16 and sell air tickets online.

The government said it would take a decision on extending the social distancing campaign Wednesday.

Of the 266 Covid-19 infections recorded in Vietnam so far, 97 are still under treatment.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed almost 120,000 lives in 210 countries and territories.