VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Bamboo Airways to list by year-end

By Dat Nguyen   May 19, 2020 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Bamboo Airways to list by year-end
A Bamboo Airways aircraft at the Da Nang International Airport in Da Nang City. Photo by Shutterstock/Jeffry Surianto.

Bamboo Airways, whose hopes to list this quarter were dashed by the Covid-19 outbreak, is now eyeing a last quarter listing.

The company plans to list on the main bourse, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, according to Bamboo Airways.

The airline plans to double its domestic routes to 60 this year and increase its number of international destinations from six to 25. It plans to buy 60 General Electric engines for $2 billion for its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, Bamboo Airways said.

The carrier last year signed an agreement to buy 10 of the aircraft for $3 billion on top of a deal for 20 for $5.6 billion in 2018.

It also plans to lease more aircraft this year to serve its expansion plans. It operates 45-50 flights a day now, and plans to increase it to 100 by early next month, or 80 percent of its pre-pandemic schedule.

It is set to begin a direct service to the U.S. at the end of 2021 or early in 2022.

With Vietnamese authorities restricting flights to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Bamboo Airways suffered a loss of over VND1.5 trillion ($65 million) in the first quarter.

Vietnam is allowing a gradual resumption of domestic flights after almost completely banning them in March and April, which caused losses worth hundreds of millions of dollars for the two largest carriers, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet.

International flights remain suspended except for special ones approved by the government to repatriate people.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Bamboo Airways list Q4 2020 Bamboo Airways engine GE deal
 
Read more
'Assembled in Vietnam' AirPods Pro cases signal shift from China

'Assembled in Vietnam' AirPods Pro cases signal shift from China

Japan's Panasonic to move some production to Vietnam next year

Japan's Panasonic to move some production to Vietnam next year

Uniqlo to launch new store in Vietnam’s tallest building

Uniqlo to launch new store in Vietnam’s tallest building

Vietnam to invest $472 mln in new terminal at HCMC airport

Vietnam to invest $472 mln in new terminal at HCMC airport

Vinhomes to raise $500 mln through bonds

Vinhomes to raise $500 mln through bonds

Recruitment startup raises $2.45 mln from foreign investors

Recruitment startup raises $2.45 mln from foreign investors

Government seeks to increase Agribank capital

Government seeks to increase Agribank capital

Businesses lower targets after pandemic mauling

Businesses lower targets after pandemic mauling

 
go to top