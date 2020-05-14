VnExpress International
Companies

Bamboo Airways prepares for direct flights to Japan

By Phan Anh   May 14, 2020 | 09:52 am GMT+7
A Bamboo Airways aircraft taxis on a runway of HCMC's Tan Son Nhat Airport, July 13, 2019. Photo by Shutterstock/Phuong D. Nguyen.

Bamboo Airways has been authorized to launch direct flights from Vietnam's Hanoi and HCMC to Japan's Tokyo and Osaka starting May 20.

The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has allowed the carrier to operate seven flights a week on the HCMC-Tokyo route, seven on the HCMC-Osaka route, and seven on the Hanoi-Osaka route, according to Bamboo Airways.

However, the operation of the flights will be delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, said Truong Phuong Thanh, deputy general director of Bamboo Airways.

Each of the aforementioned routes would include one flight per day, Thanh added, confirming the carrier would use new-generation aircraft, such as the B787-9 Dreamliner and A321Neo.

Earlier this year, Bamboo Airways announced plans to launch direct flights to Prague and Munich.

The airline took off in January last year, operating 40 domestic and international routes before the pandemic forced it to severely curtail business.

