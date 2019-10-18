Amazon has no specific time frame for Vietnam website

Bernard Tay, head of Amazon Global Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, said at an event Thursday that the global e-commerce giant sees Vietnam has potential market.

He said that after launching Amazon in Singapore, they would look at opportunities to expand their services to more countries, including Vietnam.

Amazon Thursday established a team of specialists in Vietnam to support Vietnamese sellers in taking their products to global customers. The company sees that the majority of Vietnamese businesses are small and medium enterprises with large demand for global sales.

Many Vietnamese leather, footwear, handmade and consumer goods are selling well on Amazon’s website, Tay said.

Vietnamese sellers can reach up to 300 million Amazon accounts in 185 countries and territories. Amazon also has 175 fulfillment centers worldwide, he added.

Bui Kim Thuy, owner of a textile company whose products are being sold on Amazon, said that the e-commerce giant has strict criteria on product origin and quality which Vietnamese sellers will have to meet.

An apparel product that suits Vietnamese customers might not suit Americans, therefore Vietnamese sellers need to make careful research for international sales, she added.

Amazon launched a Singapore website last week, the first in Southeast Asia. Vietnamese shoppers can access Amazon.com, but many products are not available for shipping to Vietnam, and those that are available, typically involve high shipping fees.