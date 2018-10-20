Aber ride-hailing service hits the road in Hanoi

The ride-hailing market has seen new entrants after Uber’s departure, including Vietnamese firm FastGo, GoViet - a subsidiary of Indonesia’s Go-Jek, and the latest Aber.

Aber estimates it will attract 5,000 taxi drivers and 5,000-10,000 motorbike drivers in Hanoi this year.

In HCMC, the company is working with 7,000 drivers serving more than 60,000 customers.

Aber general director Huynh Le Phu Phong said the company was not afraid of major competitors such as Grab because it offers a wide variety of transport services.

The firm will offer similar rates as other competitors, but give better benefits to its drivers, he said.

"We do not force drivers to only work for Aber. They can also work for other companies to increase their income and improve their lives," Phong said.

In its latest update, Aber has added new features including a navigation system and accurate positioning to each alley, village, district and province in Vietnam.

Vietnamese engineers designed the software.

Next year, the company will focus on expanding its services, including Aber Express for delivery services, Aber Track for freight services, Aber Business for companies and Aber Travel for travel services, Phong said.

Aber focuses on serving individual customers to help them save money, as well as drivers, when their vehicles are vacant, he added

Instead of having to drop off items at the post office or delivery centers, drivers will come and pick things up right at the customer’s house.

Current market dominator Grab has expanded its service to include GrabFood and GrabCar Business, the latter targeting the corporate sector. These moves pose further challenges for local long-standing taxi firms like Mai Linh, Taxi Group and Vinasun.