Bankrupt US retail giant Sears owes Vietnamese firm $4 million

By Ha Thanh, Dat Nguyen   October 23, 2018 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
A Sears logo is seen inside a department store in Garden City, New York, U.S. Photo by Reuters

Sears, a U.S. retail titan that has filed for bankruptcy, owes a Vietnamese textile company upwards of $4 million.

Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy on October 15 after failing to make a $134 million debt payment tranche.

Its subsidiaries, Sears, Roebuck and Kmart are partners of Vietnamese textile firm Thanh Cong, contributing about 7 percent to the textile firm’s revenue every year.

Last year, Sears contributed VND220 billion ($9.38 million) to Thanh Cong’s revenues of VND3.2 trillion ($136.5 million).

Sears remaining debt to Thanh Cong is VND95 billion ($4 million), or 3 percent of the textile firm’s total assets, according to Vietnamese company’s  third quarter report.

Thanh Cong CEO Lee Eun Hong said that his company was seeking to participate in the process and retrieve its money.

The hearing is scheduled for November 15.

Thanh Cong Textiles, established in 1967, has reported accumulated revenues of VND2.82 trillion ($120.3 million) in the first nine months of this year, up 15 percent year-on-year.

Exports account for 88 percent of the firm’s revenue.

The bankruptcy filing by Sears follows a decade of revenue declines, hundreds of store closures, and years of deals by billionaire Eddie Lampert in an attempt to turn around the company he acquired in 2005 for $11 billion, according to Reuters.

Tags: Sears Vietnam textile Thanh Cong debt bankruptcy
 
