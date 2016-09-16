Australia officially opens door to Vietnamese mangoes

Australia has finally issued a decision to allow imports of Vietnamese mangoes after seven years of negotiations, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia said that the first batch of mangoes produced by the Suoi Lon Cooperative in the southern province of Dong Nai will reach the Australian market this September. From then on, 18 tons of mangoes from the cooperative will reach Australian supermarkets and wholesale markets each day.

Vietnam first sought approval to export its mangoes to Australia in 2009.

Following several rounds of negotiations and evaluations made by Australian experts, mangoes have become the second Vietnamese fruit to be given access to the demanding market after lychees.

To promote sales, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office introduced Vietnam mangoes at an international food trade held in Australia from September 12-15.

The trade office also signed an agreement with the Association of Vietnamese Business People in Australia to boost sales of Vietnamese agricultural products including fresh fruit like lychees and mangoes.

Vietnamese dragon fruit is highly likely to be the third fruit accepted by the Australian market after its Department of Agriculture finished a draft assessment report that said fresh dragon fruit from Vietnam had passed import requirements.

The final decision will be published by the Australian government at the end of 2016.

Apart from Australia, other demanding markets like the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan have developed a taste for fresh Vietnamese fruit like rambutan, lychees, longan and star apples.

Agricultural experts said that expanding its export markets will allow Vietnam to reduce its dependence on China, currently the largest buyer of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables.

