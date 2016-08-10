VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Markets

Vietnamese mangoes to enter US market

By Bui Hong Nhung   August 10, 2016 | 03:41 pm GMT+7

Mangoes will be the sixth Vietnamese fruit to gain access to the world’s biggest economy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recently published proposed rules for imports of fresh mangoes from Vietnam and asked U.S citizens to contribute their comments.

This move is likely to lead to mangoes becoming the sixth fruit Vietnam exports to the U.S. market after dragon fruit, rambutan, lychee, longan and star apple.

Experts said that Vietnam will be able to export about 3,000 tons of fresh mangoes to the U.S. each year, equivalent to one percent of U.S. import volume and its total domestic output.

However, fresh mangoes from Vietnam will be subject to regulations that would include orchard requirements, irradiation treatment and port of entry inspection.

The fruit would also be required to be imported in commercial consignments and accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate issued by Vietnam’s Plant Protection Department.

Each year, the U.S. imports about 400,000 tons of fresh mangoes from Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil and Guatamala, while it only produces 3,000 tons.

On July 17, the U.S. department published a decision allowing Vietnam to export star apples to the U.S. from the fourth quarter of this year.

Related news:

Vietnamese mangos to get taste of Australian market

Vietnamese lychee exports grounded by conflicting inspection regulations

Vietnam's lychee farmers still look to China as main export market

Tags: fruit export Vietnamese mango the U.S. market
 
Read more
Paradox in Vietnam's sugar industry: rising prices amid high inventories

Paradox in Vietnam's sugar industry: rising prices amid high inventories

Miliket: the fallen king of Vietnamese noodles

Miliket: the fallen king of Vietnamese noodles

Low quality drags down Vietnam's tea exports

Low quality drags down Vietnam's tea exports

Vietnam rice exports shrink to seven-month low in July

Vietnam rice exports shrink to seven-month low in July

Chinese firms develop taste for Vietnamese tuna

Chinese firms develop taste for Vietnamese tuna

Tax arrears could drown Vietnamese shrimp firms

Tax arrears could drown Vietnamese shrimp firms

Vietnam witnesses massive jump in foreign visitors

Vietnam witnesses massive jump in foreign visitors

Watermelons crop up on Vietnam's rubber plantations

Watermelons crop up on Vietnam's rubber plantations

 
go to top