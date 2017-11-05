VnExpress International
Alibaba chairman Jack Ma arrives in Hanoi to interact with entrepreneurs, students

By Doan Loan, Ha Thu   November 5, 2017 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma. Photo by Reuters

The influential businessman will be speaking about e-payment in Hanoi before meeting world leaders at the APEC Summit in Da Nang.

Billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma touched down in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, on Saturday evening on the start of a whirlwind tour.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, before attending the 3rd Vietnam E-Payment Forum (VEPF), co-hosted by VnExpress and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam, on Monday.

The founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will talk about his experiences of developing e-commerce and mobile payment services in China at the event.

Later on, the world's most inspirational billionaire according to Fortune's 2017 "World's Greatest Leaders" index, will speak with 3,000 students to inspire entrepreneurship among young people.

Jack Ma is one of China's richest men, as well as one of the wealthiest people in Asia, with a net worth of $47.5 billion, as of November 2017.

He has become a global icon in business and entrepreneurship, one of the world's most influential businessmen, and a philanthropist known for expounding his philosophy of business.

