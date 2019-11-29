74 pct of Vietnamese men to shop on Black Friday: survey

Both men and women pick clothing and shoes as the top product categories they would shop for. Photo by VnExpress.

The survey by the international e-commerce platform between October 9-20 found that women are likely to shop for 3.9 products and spend an average of nearly VND4 million ($172). Men are expected to buy 2.6 items for nearly VND3.5 million ($151).

Both picked clothing and shoes as the top product categories they would shop for.

Sixteen percent each of men and women will only shop online or in stores, while 68 percent will do both. Twenty five percent of men and 11 percent of women want to avoid standing in line on Black Friday.

Around 64 percent will shop online during office hours. Picodi found that the peak online shopping time on Black Friday last year was 10-11 a.m.

In another study last year of Black Friday, Picodi found that Hanoi had the largest number of visits to online stores. Northern Ha Long Town came second, followed by central Vinh Town (3rd), central beach town of Nha Trang (4rd) and the northern province of Thai Binh (5th).

According to a recent report by online advertising company Criteo, Black Friday last year saw online sales traffic in Vietnam spiking 64 percent, and online sales revenue 149 percent over the average day of the month.

Vietnam’s e-commerce market is estimated at $5 billion this year and is set to reach $23 billion in 2025, according to a recent report by Google, Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, and U.S.-based consultancy Bain.