Tag
murder
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing played prank on Vietnamese official, lawyer says
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is charged with killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with a chemical weapon in Kuala Lumpur in February 2017.
Defense lawyer slams Malaysian police over Kim murder probe
Lawyers argued that the women were recruited to take part in what they thought were prank TV shows but were ...
UK races to find source of nerve agent in ex-Russian spy attack
British media and politicians have pointed the finger at Russia, sparking an angry response in Moscow.
March 08, 2018 | 11:26 pm GMT+7
Danish inventor says journalist died from toxic fumes on sub
Peter Madsen is on trial for alleged gruesome murder of journalist Kim Wall in his homemade submarine.
March 08, 2018 | 10:47 pm GMT+7
Trial of man charged with murdering Vietnamese girl in Japan to start in June
The girl's parents have formed a petition calling for the man to be sentenced to death.
March 06, 2018 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Vietnam urges US to investigate murder of citizen in San Francisco
American police reported the murder of the 23-year-old woman from Ho Chi Minh City last month.
March 02, 2018 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Kim Jong Nam believed life in danger before hit, court told
Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Indonesia's Siti Aisyah are accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's leader last year.
February 28, 2018 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Indonesian woman accused of Kim Jong Nam's murder was 'paid to fly to Macau,' his home in exile
Indonesian Siti Aisyah is accused with Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam of murdering Kim Jong Nam with chemical weapon VX.
February 23, 2018 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Men stand trial in UK for rape and murder of Vietnamese woman
The 28-year-old nail bar worker was killed for ‘depraved sexual lust and financial greed,’ prosecutors said.
February 22, 2018 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Police arrest suspect behind the murder of family of 5 in Saigon
The suspect is an 18-year-old worker at the family's welding shop.
February 16, 2018 | 07:40 pm GMT+7
5 found dead in suspected murder in Saigon house
A couple and their three children were found dead around the house, their bodies decomposing.
February 15, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Family of Vietnamese girl killed in Japan seeks public support to press for trial
They want the man suspected of raping and murdering their 9-year-old daughter to be sentenced to death.
January 31, 2018 | 05:21 pm GMT+7
Prominent Vietnam-born lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Australia
Ho Le Dinh had represented clients known to be involved in organized crime.
January 24, 2018 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
Contested Versace murder drama hits US television
'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' is a 1990s celebrity crime story, uniting fame and wealth with the darker underbelly of human nature.
January 18, 2018 | 09:10 am GMT+7
S.Korean man arrested for murder of woman in Saigon
Police suspect that he was raping the woman and killed her when she resisted.
January 04, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
