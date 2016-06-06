VnExpress International
The tough road to bring Aiden Webb home from the roof of Indochina

Following six days of searching, at 4 p.m. local time on June 10, the body of British backpacker Aiden Webb was retrieved to Sapa District Hospital ...

Body of British climber to be handed over to family in Sapa

Police officers have reached the body of British backpacker Aiden Webb on Mount Fansipan, a day after he was found ...

Drones, rescue dogs scour Mount Fansipan in search for missing Brit Aiden Webb

This morning a group of young Vietnamese launched drones equipped with cameras over Hoang Lien Son Park in an attempt to help find Aiden Webb, the British tourist who went missing ...
June 09, 2016 | 01:04 pm GMT+7

Vietnam offers $2,200 reward for finding missing British climber

Sa Pa District where a British traveler went missing while climbing the highest mountain in Vietnam has announced a $2,200 reward for anyone who finds him.
June 07, 2016 | 07:24 pm GMT+7

Missing British tourist injured on Vietnam's highest mountain

British tourist Aiden Webb's girlfriend Bluebell Baughan has revealed that he was injured before sending her a map of his location somewhere on Mount Fansipan.
June 07, 2016 | 05:39 pm GMT+7

Missing British tourist sparks massive rescue operation in northern Vietnam

On Monday (June 6) afternoon, Director of Hoang Lien National Park Nguyen Quang Vinh confirmed he has received a report that a British tourist has gone missing after setting out ...
June 06, 2016 | 05:11 pm GMT+7

British tourist reported missing on Fansipan Mountain in northern Vietnam

Aiden Webb, a young British backpacker from Norwich, has been reported missing in Sapa by his family.
June 06, 2016 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
 
