Tag
ministry of transport
Vietnamese drivers win battle against road toll with bags of small notes
Sometimes, a bunch of small notes can deliver a stronger message than a thousand words.
Vietnam to weigh up containers headed for foreign waters
Containers in Vietnam must be precisely weighed before they are transported by ship from July 1 to comply with new ...
South Korean firms warned for not meeting construction project requirements
The Ministry of Transport has released a list of 26 bidders that were unable to meet some of the criteria for state-financed transport construction projects in 2015, of which ...
May 23, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7
E-tags to speed up expressway toll collection
Vehicle owners will have the option of paying for expressway fees without stopping when the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system is launched in June using E-tags stuck on their ...
May 17, 2016 | 09:35 am GMT+7
