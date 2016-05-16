VnExpress International
Vietnamese drivers win battle against road toll with bags of small notes

Sometimes, a bunch of small notes can deliver a stronger message than a thousand words.

Vietnam to weigh up containers headed for foreign waters

Containers in Vietnam must be precisely weighed before they are transported by ship from July 1 to comply with new ...

South Korean firms warned for not meeting construction project requirements

The Ministry of Transport has released a list of 26 bidders that were unable to meet some of the criteria for state-financed transport construction projects in 2015, of which ...
May 23, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7

E-tags to speed up expressway toll collection

Vehicle owners will have the option of paying for expressway fees without stopping when the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system is launched in June using E-tags stuck on their ...
May 17, 2016 | 09:35 am GMT+7
 
