VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Mid-Autumn Festival
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Central Vietnam city goes wild for Mid-Autumn Festival

You could be forgiven for thinking you'd ended up at a carnival in Brazil with non-stop beats and sexy dancing. 

Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival like a local in Hanoi and Saigon

It’s only five days until Mid-Autumn Festival. Have you got any plans to spend the full-moon night yet? If not, ...

Vietnamese village keeps the Mid-Autumn Festival beat alive

Handmade drums born in a village not far from Hanoi will be banging out across the country this October.
September 20, 2017 | 07:06 pm GMT+7
 
go to top