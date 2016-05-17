The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese truck driver caught high on meth
His vehicle was tottering on a national highway.
Vietnamese couple arrested for attempting to smuggle liquid meth into Australia
Customs officers became suspicious when they spotted 36 bottles of 'sparkling water' in their luggage.
Tricks of the trade: How drug smugglers attempt to sneak past Vietnamese police
Cocaine, ecstasy, meth - you name it, they try and smuggle it.
August 16, 2017 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Thai man sentenced to life in prison in Vietnam for meth trafficking
He narrowly escaped death in a country that has some of the world’s toughest drug laws.
April 19, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Biggest ever meth smuggling ring busted in northern Vietnam
Nearly 45 kilograms (99 lbs) of methamphetamine and 10 kilograms of heroin were seized during the raid.
January 26, 2017 | 12:44 pm GMT+7
Man who set Saigon house on fire admits being high on meth
The incident brought chaos to the crowded backpackers' area on Sunday night.
November 08, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Meth-smuggling Cambodians arrested in Vietnam
The drug bust of one kilogram is the biggest in Gia Lai Province’s history.
October 16, 2016 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
High in Hanoi: Mermaids, wizards and swimmers on meth
Since it first started appearing on Vietnam's streets, meth has been driving addicts to perform all sorts of crazy stunts, and has now become the no-brainer conclusion for all the ...
May 17, 2016 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
