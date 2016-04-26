The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Best places for expats to learn Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City
Your guide to the best places to learn Vietnamese in Saigon.
Baby bats learn language from peers: study
Bats are different from songbirds, which tend to learn songs by mimicking one of their parents.
New Google earbuds offer real-time translation feature
The new earbuds promised real-time translations of conversations involving any of 40 languages.
October 05, 2017 | 08:27 am GMT+7
Vietnamese among the most spoken languages in Australia
Kangaroos, koala and Vietnamese...take a trip Down Under.
June 29, 2017 | 06:39 pm GMT+7
Meet the new last word in English: zyzzyva
If you need to look up any of those words, the unofficial custodian of the English language now has the answers.
June 28, 2017 | 07:51 pm GMT+7
You say tomato, I say to-may-toe: Bridging the third-language barrier in Vietnam
If you’re still struggling to be understood, perhaps the problem lies with you.
May 05, 2017 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
If you ghost do you throw shade? Dictionary adds new words
From 'ghosting' to 'binge-watch,' these are the new concepts that you need for the modern world.
February 08, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Taiwan to teach Vietnamese in elementary schools from 2018
A growing number of immigrants has prompted Taiwan to add several languages to its school curriculum.
January 12, 2017 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
Music helps babies learn speech: study
Babies who engage in musical play may have an easier time picking up language skills, suggested a study Monday.
April 26, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
