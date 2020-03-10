VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Singaporean school curriculum to include Vietnamese from next year

By Phan Anh   March 10, 2020 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Singaporean school curriculum to include Vietnamese from next year
Students leave for classes after their recess at a secondary school in Singapore October 27, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Edgar Su.

The Singapore government has decided to include Vietnamese in the secondary school and pre-university curriculums from 2021.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) plans to introduce this and other changes to help students adapt to an increasingly complex, interconnected and tech-driven world, especially with Southeast Asia being one of the world's fastest growing region, a press release said earlier this week.

It would also help schools undertake age-appropriate trips to Southeast Asian countries with a language and cultural exposure component as part of pre-trip preparations.

Parts of that component would include age-appropriate digital resources for learning Thai and Vietnamese, while conversational Chinese and Malay training programs would be offered for interested students to learn additional languages beyond English and their mother tongues to provide "rich overseas learning experiences in ASEAN countries," the MOE said.

The Vietnamese language program will be available for students between 12 and 18 years of age.

While Vietnamese is mostly used in Vietnam and by Vietnamese, the language is being learned more and more by expats in the country.

Vo Thi Thanh Binh, director of HCMC-based Vietnamese Language Studies, had said last year that the number of foreigners coming to her center was increasing year after year. Besides those who come to learn Vietnamese for work, there are also research students who need to understand the language for their projects, she added.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Singapore language learning education curriculum Southeast Asia ASEAN
 
Read more
How some Hanoians live after life turns topsy-turvy

How some Hanoians live after life turns topsy-turvy

Vietnamese man cheats, sending staff to be quarantined in his stead

Vietnamese man cheats, sending staff to be quarantined in his stead

British visitor is Vietnam’s 31st Covid-19 infection

British visitor is Vietnam’s 31st Covid-19 infection

Vietnam to splash out $15 mln in Mekong Delta drought fight

Vietnam to splash out $15 mln in Mekong Delta drought fight

Hanoi supermarkets stockpile goods to cope with possible panic buying

Hanoi supermarkets stockpile goods to cope with possible panic buying

Vietnam mulls health declaration for all Vietnamese citizens

Vietnam mulls health declaration for all Vietnamese citizens

Vietnam to ban wildlife trade following conservationists' demand

Vietnam to ban wildlife trade following conservationists' demand

Health declaration required for all Ha Long residents after coronavirus scare

Health declaration required for all Ha Long residents after coronavirus scare

 
go to top