best-places-for-expats-to-learn-vietnamese-in-ho-chi-minh-city

Vietnam is becoming an ideal destination for foreigners because of its international economic integration and cooperation. Therefore, demands for studying Vietnamese are currently increasing rapidly, especially in a dynamic city like Ho Chi Minh City. Teaching Vietnamese in a Vietnamese environment is currently attracting a lot more attention from foreigners. We would like to introduce to you some of the most prestigious Vietnamese schools in Ho Chi Minh City.

1. 123Vietnamese

Established in 2010, 123Vietnamese is recognized as one of the leading institutions for teaching Vietnamese to foreigners.

123Vietnamese creates a dynamic and creative study environment and has experienced and skillful Vietnamese teachers. In addition, its carefully designed teaching material includes 16 main lessons, six cultural lessons and six revision modules. Learners can improve their Vietnamese skills while learning about Vietnam's culture, people and attractions.

123Vietnamese designs flexible courses to meet learners’ particular requirements, namely conversational Vietnamese, elementary Vietnamese, intermediate Vietnamese, advanced Vietnamese, and Vietnamese for overseas Vietnamese. If you cannot attend classes at the center, you can also learn via the website at www.123vietnamese.com .

123Vietnamese currently has branches in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hai Phong and Da Nang. 123Vietnamese center’s study programs are totally flexible to suit different levels and time constraints.

2. Faculty of Vietnamese Studies – University of Social Sciences and Humanities – Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City

The Faculty of Vietnamese Studies is one of the leading Vietnamese teaching organizations for non–native speakers.

You can study Vietnamese according to your level under the guidance of experienced lecturers at the university. Study programs are well–organized to help learners to approach Vietnamese easily and effectively. Moreover, the university offers short–term training programs for international students.

The University of Social Sciences and Humanities also offers courses in different languages such as Korean and Japanese, so you will have a chance to mix with different cultures while interacting with the Vietnamese students to help improve your Vietnamese.

3. Faculty of Literature – Ho Chi Minh City University of Education

The faculty started teaching Vietnamese for non–native speakers in 1998. The faculty currently has two training programs.

- Vietnamese training for advanced learners who want to use Vietnamese proficiently or to research and study in Vietnam.

Students who take part in this program will study for four years. First year students will learn 4 language skills: listening, speaking, writing and reading. Students will continue studying advanced Vietnamese as well as other subjects such as language studies and Vietnamese literature over the remaining three years. Students will receive a bachelors degree upon graduation.

- Short–term Vietnamese training courses for non–native speakers who wish to learn communication skills.

The duration of courses are based on each learner’s requirements. These courses can last from one month to one year. Different levels are available and a certificate is issued by the university upon course completion.

Students will be equipped with appropriate course material to meet their demands and levels. In addition, foreign learners can stay in the university's halls if they wish.

The faculty cooperates with Paris Denis Diderot University, Bing Dong Taiwan University of Education and Chiangmai Rajabhat University to help foreign students access the Vietnamese language.

4. Saigon Language School

Established in 2005, Saigon Language School provides Japanese training courses for Vietnamese students and Vietnamese training courses for non–native speakers. The school is highly regarded by learners in Ho Chi Minh City. Furthermore, the school was named in the top 30 educational organizations by Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Education and Training from 2010 to 2013 thanks to its outstanding teaching and study programs.

Its training programs are split into elementary, intermediate and advanced Vietnamese. The school also offers specialized courses such as Vietnamese for foreign tourists, Vietnamese for the office and Vietnamese for business in order to create a practical and dynamic study environment. Learners can choose to study in a group or in a private class.

Learning the language of an adopted country is an essential and basic need. Therefore, studying Vietnamese for non–native speakers in Vietnam will help people to live and work in Vietnam more successfully and broaden their knowledge of Vietnamese history and culture. To study Vietnamese effectively you need a high quality teaching institution. Hopefully, you can choose an appropriate study environment thanks to our tips and recommendations.