Land compensation row delays work on Hanoi belt road by 15 years

Even with a $57 million budget, authorities have been unable to reach a deal with residents who will be displaced by the 2km road.

Da Nang sorry for leaving resettlers without a roof over their heads

After dismantling houses and handing over their land, 11 households in Da Nang have yet to be relocated, forcing ...
 
