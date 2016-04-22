da-nang-sorry-for-leaving-resettlers-without-a-roof-over-their-heads

Deputy Chairman of Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Tuan chaired a meeting on April 21 to resolve a case involving 11 households affected by the Ba Tung (Ngu Hanh Son district) resettlement project. These households have already dismantled their houses and handed over the premises but have yet to receive resettlement land.

On March 15, Da Nang's Center for Land Development issued a request to households in hamlet 20 (Ngu Hanh Son district) to measure their land so that resettlement compensation could be calculated within five days. The 11 households complied and dismantled their houses and packed up their belongings in preparation for the handover.

However, when the households contacted the center to ask about their resettlement land, they were told the land was unavailable. Without a roof over their heads, the households had to cramp themselves into DIY tents under the burning sun.

After dismantling their houses, many families were left without a roof over their heads. Photo by V.D.

At the meeting, Nguyen Ngoc Tuan criticized the center for “not following the process set out by the People’s Committee, which has affected households after the handover”.

Tuan ordered the center's director to hold the staff in charge accountable. He instructed Ngu Hanh Son district's People’s Committee to apologize to the 11 households on behalf of the Land Clearance Board.

The People’s Committee has been ordered to allocate land for the households by April 24 and ensure that each household has one plot to build a house.

Households that are entitled to two plots of land or more will be allocated the remaining plots according to the revised plan for the extended Ba Tung resettlement area at a later time. Households that disagree with these options will receive a subsidy from the government to rent a house while waiting to resettle.

In order to avoid similar cases, the Land Clearance Board will notify households that have received 80 percent of their compensation money but have not handed over their land to wait for resettlement land to become available before dismantling their houses.