Senior officials punished as Vietnam probes political rise of runaway bigwig

Inspectors have been probing those who promoted a wanted official.

Vietnam powers up longest cross-sea electricity cable

The $16-million project will shine light on 8,000 island residents.
November 27, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7

Kien Giang invests big on Phu Quoc Island special economic zone

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang plans to turn Phu Quoc Island into a special economic zone and one of the most dynamic economies in Southeast Asia with a focus on ...
May 13, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7

New agricultural models help Mekong farmers adapt to climate change

In response to increasing salinity in the Mekong province of Kien Giang, authorities have successfully introduced new farming techniques that have boosted productivity.
May 09, 2016 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
 
