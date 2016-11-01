VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag karaoke bar fire
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

In pictures: Horrific scenes after karaoke bar fire in Hanoi

It appears a faulty billboard was to blame for the deadly blaze.

13 killed in Hanoi karaoke bar fire: police

The Prime Minister has ordered a probe into the case.
 
go to top