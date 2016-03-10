VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag journalist
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

BBC appeals to UN over 'collective punishment' of its journalists by Iran

Iran accused the BBC of inciting unrest after the disputed re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.

65 journalists and media workers killed globally in 2017: Reporters without borders

Syria and Mexico are the most dangerous countries for journalists.

Danish police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist

Prosecutors believe a Danish submarine inventor killed Kim Wall as part of a sexual fantasy.
October 07, 2017 | 06:55 pm GMT+7

Global press freedom at 13-year low, threatened by Trump - survey

Press rights are being eroded by the efforts of politicians in democratic states to shape news coverage and delegitimize media outlets.
April 29, 2017 | 09:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam arrests two bloggers on anti-state propaganda charges

They stand accused of posting 'fabricated, distorted and defamatory information.'
March 22, 2017 | 08:17 pm GMT+7

Philippines' Duterte denounced for defending killing of some journalists

Philippine media groups denounced President-elect Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday for saying journalists were being killed because they were corrupt and "you are not exempted from ...
June 02, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7

New photo of Japanese hostage appears with message pleading for help

The Japanese government said on Monday it was doing all it could to secure the release of a Japanese journalist being held hostage by an al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, after an ...
May 30, 2016 | 11:43 am GMT+7

Indian journalist arrested over social media post

An Indian newspaper journalist has been arrested after allegedly posting an "inflammatory" message on social media, police said Thursday. 
March 25, 2016 | 11:38 am GMT+7

Blindess no barrier for writer

"I'm a normal person, just like everyone else"
March 10, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
 
go to top