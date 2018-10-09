Haiti quake death toll rises to 15, and 300 injured

VnExpress International
By AFP   October 9, 2018 | 08:27 am GMT+7
People stand outside their home after it was damaged in an earthquake, that hit northern Haiti late on Saturday, in Port-de-Paix, Haiti, October 8, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Ricardo Rojas

An earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday killed 15 people, injured another 300 and destroyed 40 houses.

Chandler was speaking at a news conference to report on the human cost of the relatively shallow, magnitude 5.9 quake, which hit the north of the impoverished country late on Saturday.

The tremor caused widespread panic in the north and was one of the strongest to shake Haiti since a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the capital Port-au-Prince in 2010. That quake killed tens of thousands of people.

A magnitude 5.2 aftershock on Sunday afternoon sent people rushing into the street in Port-de-Paix, the coastal town that bore the brunt of Saturday’s earthquake.

