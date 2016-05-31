VnExpress International
Chinese report says troubled islands expanded 'reasonably'

Beijing says the work is help provide international services such as search-and-rescue but admits there is a military purpose too.

Vietnam’s Con Dao listed among top secret islands on the planet

The chain of islands was home to a brutal prison camp used by French colonialists.

Trump secretary of state nominee: China should be denied access to S.China Sea islands

'They're taking territory or control, or declaring control of territories that are not rightfully China's,' said Rex Tillerson, Trump's nominee for secretary of state.
January 12, 2017 | 10:08 am GMT+7

China to "pressure" U.S. on maritime issues

China will "pressure" the United States on maritime issues at talks in Beijing next week because of Chinese concern about an increased U.S. military presence in the disputed South ...
May 31, 2016 | 07:14 pm GMT+7
 
