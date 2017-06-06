The most read Vietnamese newspaper
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year
The blast killed 33 and wounded 65, the health ministry said, while a security source said the bombing left 37 dead and 70 wounded.
US urges help for Iraq, extends $3 billion credit line
The United States hopes that after a three-year fight to defeat Islamic State it can count largely on Gulf allies ...
Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks though it provided no evidence for the claim.
December 31, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State
Iraqi forces recaptured the last areas still under Islamic State control along the border with Syria, the military said.
December 10, 2017 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Attack on mosque in Egypt's Sinai kills at least 115: state media
It's one of the deadliest attacks in Egypt's recent memory.
November 24, 2017 | 08:57 pm GMT+7
Last IS-held town in Iraq liberated
ISIS has lost all of their key strongholds.
November 18, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Gunmen storm Kabul TV station in deadly attack
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the incident.
November 07, 2017 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
Indonesia arrests nine with alleged Islamic State links
'They were planning attacks on police stations from the district level all the way to the provincial level.'
October 25, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Singapore man and woman arrested for 'terrorism-related' activity
The arrested man had intended to join militants who seized control of Marawi City in Philippines this year.
September 08, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Philippine troops pound Islamists as death toll passes 300
Analysts say the attack in the Philippines could be crucial for the Islamic State to establish a caliphate in Southeast Asia.
June 18, 2017 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Arab powers sever Qatar ties, citing support for militants
Trump's hawkish tone on Tehran and on terrorism in his visit last month to Riyadh is seen as laying the groundwork for the diplomatic crisis.
June 06, 2017 | 12:38 am GMT+7
Philippines air strike on rebel positions kills 10 government troops
'There must be a mistake somewhere,' said the defense minister.
June 01, 2017 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Indonesian police launch raid as Jakarta attacks linked to Islamic State
Three police officers were killed in a twin blasts set off by two attackers in the Kampung Melayu area of the Indonesian capital.
May 26, 2017 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Twin blasts in Philippine capital kill at least two: police
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack but the police said there was no sign of a terrorist attack.
May 07, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7
UK parliament attacker named as British-born Khalid Masood
The attacker had once been investigated by the MI5 intelligence agency over concerns about violent extremism.
March 24, 2017 | 12:16 am GMT+7
