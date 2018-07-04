VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Son of Islamic State leader killed in Syria's Homs: IS news channel

By Reuters   July 4, 2018 | 08:20 am GMT+7
Son of Islamic State leader killed in Syria's Homs: IS news channel
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. Photo by Reuters/Stringer

The leader has preivously urged followers to wage attacks against the West and to keep fighting in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

A son of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in the city of Homs in Syria, the group’s news channel reported on Tuesday.

“Hudayfah al-Badri ... the son of the Caliph ... was killed in an operation against the Nusayriyyah and the Russians at the thermal power station in Homs,” the statement said. The word Nusayriyyah refers to Syria’s Alawite community.

The statement showed an image of a young boy carrying an assault rifle and gave no further details.

Baghdadi’s whereabouts remain unknown, but the wording of Tuesday’s statement seemed to imply he is still alive.

The secretive Islamic State leader has frequently been reported killed or wounded since he declared a caliphate to rule over all Muslims from a mosque in Mosul in 2014, after leading his fighters on a sweep through northern Iraq.

Baghdadi’s last message came in the form of an undated 46-minute audio recording, released via the Al-Furqan news organization in September, where he urged followers across the world to wage attacks against the West and to keep fighting in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

Related News:
Tags: IS Islamic State son killed Syria
 
Read more
Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 164

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers' immunity for drone 'attack' trial

Venezuela lifts opposition lawmakers' immunity for drone 'attack' trial

US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK

US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK

Chinese state media accuse US of 'mobster mentality,' vow to fight tariffs

Chinese state media accuse US of 'mobster mentality,' vow to fight tariffs

Samsung to invest billions in new tech to drive fresh growth

Samsung to invest billions in new tech to drive fresh growth

Landmine risk for thousands displaced by floods in Laos

Landmine risk for thousands displaced by floods in Laos

Germany jails couple for pimping young son online

Germany jails couple for pimping young son online

 
go to top