When Trump starts being a threat to the Vietnamese way of life
Trump may seem entertaining, but his madness won't mean anything good for Vietnam.
Trump leads standing ovation for Hillary Clinton
'I was honored when I heard that former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were coming today.'
Trump, in Oval Office, signs first order on Obamacare
The executive order aimed at limiting the "burden" of the Obamacare health law.
January 21, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebration in Russia
'Washington will be ours,' said a former pro-Putin lawmaker.
January 20, 2017 | 08:52 pm GMT+7
Japan's Abe hails US ties ahead of Trump inauguration
Shinzo Abe pledged to boost ties with Donald Trump.
January 20, 2017 | 02:43 pm GMT+7
Obama warns Trump, tells supporters 'we'll be okay'
'I believe in this country,' said president Obama.
January 19, 2017 | 08:28 am GMT+7
The Trump transition, tweet by tweet
A collection of Trump's most controversial tweets since his November 8 election victory.
January 17, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7