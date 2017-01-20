VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Japan's Abe hails US ties ahead of Trump inauguration

By AFP   January 20, 2017 | 02:43 pm GMT+7

Shinzo Abe pledged to boost ties with Donald Trump. 

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday pledged to boost ties with Donald Trump's new administration, ahead of the U.S. president-elect's inauguration later in the day.

"In the past, present and from now on, the Japan-U.S. alliance has been the cornerstone of our diplomacy and security policy," Abe said in a speech to mark the beginning of a new parliamentary session.

"I'm planning to visit the U.S. as soon as possible and strengthen the alliance further with new US President Trump."

In November, Abe met with Trump in New York, the first foreign leader to sit down with him after a campaign that included rhetoric that alarmed many U.S. allies, including Japan.

Trump mused about pulling thousands of U.S. troops from the Asia-Pacific region, and suggested officially pacifist Japan and South Korea may need nuclear weapons to defend themselves.

He also set off concerns about the fate of Japanese firms doing business in the United States after threatening Toyota with punitive tariffs over its new vehicle plant in Mexico.

In his wide-ranging speech Friday, Abe also said Japan will host a trilateral summit with China and South Korea this year and said he planned to visit Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Trump is poised to enter the White House with the lowest approval ratings of any new president in recent history -- 40 percent according to a CNN/ORC poll.

Trump slammed the findings, describing them as "rigged".

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga took a more diplomatic position on Friday.

"High approval ratings are not always a good thing," he told a press briefing without elaborating.

Related news:

Japan's Abe to take G7 leaders to shrine as economy tops summit agenda

Japan PM Abe to meet with Obama, Cameron ahead of G7 summit

In Pearl Harbor visit, Abe pledges Japan will never wage war again

Tags: Trump Abe inauguration diplomacy
 
Read more
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Texas bomb suspect blows himself up after police move in

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Palestinian teen on trial for striking Israeli soldier agrees plea deal

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Boko Haram frees most of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

 
go to top