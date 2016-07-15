VnExpress International
Da Nang kicks out four illegal Chinese tour guides

The very first cases to be deported, but apparently, not the last.

Da Nang publishes booklet asking Chinese tourists to behave

The move takes place against the backdrop of growing anti-China sentiment in Vietnam.
 
