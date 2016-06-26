VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag ice cream
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The internet loves this flowery Saigon ice cream. Do you?

Inspired by the Italian original, this gelato has blossomed into a shower of delicious petals.

Gothic charcoal ice cream takes social media by storm

Dessert takes a trip to the dark side as an LA shop serves up black ice cream.

Where to find ice cream with a twist in Hanoi?

You want an ice cream for baking days? Let's go with us and we will ensure that you not only get your ice cream but you will also "scream" for the strange and delicious ones which ...
June 26, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
 
go to top