VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Ice cream lifts KIDO's profit amid otherwise gloomy scenario

By Hong Chau    April 30, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Ice cream lifts KIDO's profit amid otherwise gloomy scenario
KIDO Group bought an assembly line from Unilever BestFood 13 years ago and quickly became the ice cream market leader. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Ice cream sales lifted KIDO Group’s pretax profits in the first quarter threefold though overall revenues declined.

They rose to VND61.5 billion ($2.65 million) as KIDO Foods, the subsidiary that sells ice cream, reported revenues of VND266 billion ($11.46 million), up 23 percent year-on-year.

Its gross profit was VND151 billion ($6.68 million), up 54 percent, while gross profit margin improved from 45.6 percent to 56.8 percent.

KIDO Foods (stock code KDF) is traded on UPCOM, the country’s bourse for unlisted public companies.

KIDO Group, which is listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (stock code KDC), bought an assembly line from multinational corporation Unilever BestFood 13 years ago and quickly became the market leader in the frozen desserts sector with three brands, Merino, Celano and Wel Yo.

KIDO Group’s revenues in the first quarter fell 7 percent year-on-year to VND1.55 trillion ($66.78 million) largely due to a decline in revenues in the cooking oil segment and prices of oil.

Tuong An Vegetable Oil Joint Stock Company (TAC), a KIDO Group member, only achieved net revenues of VND840 billion ($36.2 million), a drop of 22 percent.

Besides external factors, the company has also begun to focus on developing high-end product lines and reduced the proportion of revenues from popular products with lower margins.

In the event, its gross profit was down 8.4 percent to VND116 billion ($5 million).

Other member units, Vocarimex (VOC) saw net revenues plummet by 43 percent to VND626 billion ($27 million), while Golden Hope Nha Be Cooking Oil Company (GHNB) finally broke even after many years of losses, and even achieved a small profit of VND7 billion ($302,000).

Related News:
Tags: KIDO ice cream cooking oil profit profit margin revenue financial report
 
Read more
Vietnam should strictly monitor zero-tax car imports from ASEAN: Thaco

Vietnam should strictly monitor zero-tax car imports from ASEAN: Thaco

Vietnam’s first carmaker to launch nonprofit electric bus service

Vietnam’s first carmaker to launch nonprofit electric bus service

Japanese clothing firm aims to be Vietnam’s top women's apparel maker

Japanese clothing firm aims to be Vietnam’s top women's apparel maker

Vietnam airports operator to stop charging for drop-off, pickup cars

Vietnam airports operator to stop charging for drop-off, pickup cars

Central Vietnam steel plant sold for ‘peanuts’

Central Vietnam steel plant sold for ‘peanuts’

Bamboo Airways fleet expansion plan runs into overreach concerns

Bamboo Airways fleet expansion plan runs into overreach concerns

LG to move S. Korean smartphone production to Vietnam

LG to move S. Korean smartphone production to Vietnam

 
go to top