VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Hung Kings
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hung Kings festival draws massive crowd in Vietnam

A sea of festival goers flood in to honor the country's legendary founding fathers, but tightened security prevents the usual chaos.

Millions gather at Hung Temple to honor Vietnam’s founding Kings

Millions of Vietnamese are heading for Hung Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho, more than 100 km away from ...
 
go to top