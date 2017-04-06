VnExpress International
Hung Kings festival draws massive crowd in Vietnam

By Giang Huy, Hoang Phuong   April 6, 2017 | 01:17 pm GMT+7

A sea of festival goers flood in to honor the country's legendary founding fathers, but tightened security prevents the usual chaos.

hung-kings-festival-draws-massive-crowd-in-vietnam

Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang (third from left, front) and senior officials attend the worship ceremony at 6 a.m. on April 6.  
hung-kings-festival-draws-massive-crowd-in-vietnam-1

After the ceremony, five rounds of security are in place to deal with the yearly hustle. 
hung-kings-festival-draws-massive-crowd-in-vietnam-2

Festival goers wait for worship time by the main entrance. "My neighbors have been here for several days. But I only want to see the joy on the main day," said Nguyen Thi Bieu  from Phu Tho. 
hung-kings-festival-draws-massive-crowd-in-vietnam-3

At 7:10 a.m., barriers are lifted and the early birds start to rush in to beat the crowd forming behind them. An estimated 1 million pigrims are expected on April 6 alone.
hung-kings-festival-draws-massive-crowd-in-vietnam-4

Police ask a group to wait to avoid creating gridlocks.
hung-kings-festival-draws-massive-crowd-in-vietnam-5

An elderly woman needs help to climb up the stairs to reach the main worship site, where she and others can pay homage to the forefathers with offerings and prayers. 
hung-kings-festival-draws-massive-crowd-in-vietnam-6

At the foot of the hill, thousands have arrived, moving very slowly. It could take hours for them to reach the main site. 
hung-kings-festival-draws-massive-crowd-in-vietnam-7

A man carries his daughter on the shoulders to make sure she can get some air.
