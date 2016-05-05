The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Christmas help as UK homelessness becomes 'national crisis'
UK gov't's attitude towards homelessness has been deemed 'unacceptable complacent'.
Airbnb pushes back on Singapore's tough home rental rules
Airbnb faces hurdle in Asia-Pacific hub as part of growing reaction from regulators worldwide.
Former Vietnamese lawmaker stands trial for housing fraud
Her company is accused of swindling nearly $17 million out of prospective homebuyers.
October 02, 2017 | 11:40 am GMT+7
Red tape discourages foreign homebuyers in Vietnam
Only 750 foreigners have bought houses in Vietnam since the market was opened up to them two years ago.
August 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Saigon's housing market hits highest sales since 2011 bubble crisis
Affordable housing went through the roof, with Q2 sales jumping 123 percent, according to real estate firm Savills.
July 10, 2017 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Saigon housing market slows as insiders warn of crash
Sales in the first quarter fell 13 percent from late last year with a 47 percent drop in the apartment sector.
May 21, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam cuts size limit for apartments to reach low-income buyers
The construction ministry has approved a developer’s request to build 25-square-meter apartments.
May 08, 2017 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
House in Saigon's narrow alley features patterned brick walls
The architects chose to use bricks to build the façade of the house.
March 07, 2017 | 01:35 pm GMT+7
Life in southern Vietnam's super-cheap apartments
$4,400 will pay for a 30 square meter apartment in the southern province of Binh Duong.
February 10, 2017 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
Landlords hungry for tenants blockade factory in central Vietnam
Buses carrying hundreds of migrant workers to a factory on Wednesday were stopped by angry out-of-pocket locals demanding the employees take up lodgings with them.
June 23, 2016 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Meet China's most stubborn tenants
Residents living on prime property in Shanghai refuse to move out, seeking better compensation from developers.
May 05, 2016 | 11:23 am GMT+7
