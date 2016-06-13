VnExpress International
Heart of Hanoi proposes limiting pedestrian zone to weekend evenings only during summer

Although the zone has been a big hit among tourists, they tend to shy away from the daytime heat during summer.

Hanoi plans four-month cleanup operation to revive legendary lake

The emerald waters that enchant locals and visitors are slowly fading as Hoan Kiem Lake suffocates.

A closer look reveals pollution at Hanoi’s iconic lake

The Hoan Kiem Lake, also known as Sword Lake, is considered the soul of the city. Now that soul may need purification.
February 19, 2017 | 02:28 pm GMT+7

Big cleanup planned for Hanoi's Sword Lake

The lake is believed to have been severely polluted through the years and living creatures there are threatened.
February 16, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Start the lucky new year in Hai Cang Restaurant

For an incredible dining experience near Hanoi's Old Quarter overlooking Hoan Kiem Lake, head to Hai Cang Hai Ba Trung. 
December 23, 2016 | 09:20 am GMT+7

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Nine adjacent streets may be added to the 16-street walking area.
September 22, 2016 | 01:48 pm GMT+7

Hanoi residents kick out at new pedestrian zone

Hanoi authorities are juggling the needs of pedestrians, drivers and business lobbies.
September 13, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7

$23 million in four days: Hanoi's tourist-friendly approach is paying off

Tourism revenue surged by 22 percent over the Independence Day weekend.
September 06, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7

Hanoi to ban vehicles around Hoan Kiem Lake starting September 1

The plan to free up roads for pedestrians around the iconic lake has been approved.
August 26, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7

Hanoi mulls banning vehicles around legendary lake

The plan to free up roads for pedestrians around Hoan Kiem Lake is pending approval.
August 19, 2016 | 12:47 pm GMT+7

Hanoi, the city of lakes

There is something that only a large body of water can offer. Lakes are part of what makes Hanoi the city it is now. VnExpress takes a look at the lakes worth visiting the most ...
June 13, 2016 | 08:20 pm GMT+7

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was spotted at Hoan Kiem Lake answering an interview this evening. 
May 23, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
 
