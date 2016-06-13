The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Hoan Kiem Lake
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Heart of Hanoi proposes limiting pedestrian zone to weekend evenings only during summer
Although the zone has been a big hit among tourists, they tend to shy away from the daytime heat during summer.
Hanoi plans four-month cleanup operation to revive legendary lake
The emerald waters that enchant locals and visitors are slowly fading as Hoan Kiem Lake suffocates.
A closer look reveals pollution at Hanoi’s iconic lake
The Hoan Kiem Lake, also known as Sword Lake, is considered the soul of the city. Now that soul may need purification.
February 19, 2017 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
Big cleanup planned for Hanoi's Sword Lake
The lake is believed to have been severely polluted through the years and living creatures there are threatened.
February 16, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Start the lucky new year in Hai Cang Restaurant
For an incredible dining experience near Hanoi's Old Quarter overlooking Hoan Kiem Lake, head to Hai Cang Hai Ba Trung.
December 23, 2016 | 09:20 am GMT+7
Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake
Nine adjacent streets may be added to the 16-street walking area.
September 22, 2016 | 01:48 pm GMT+7
Hanoi residents kick out at new pedestrian zone
Hanoi authorities are juggling the needs of pedestrians, drivers and business lobbies.
September 13, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
$23 million in four days: Hanoi's tourist-friendly approach is paying off
Tourism revenue surged by 22 percent over the Independence Day weekend.
September 06, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to ban vehicles around Hoan Kiem Lake starting September 1
The plan to free up roads for pedestrians around the iconic lake has been approved.
August 26, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Hanoi mulls banning vehicles around legendary lake
The plan to free up roads for pedestrians around Hoan Kiem Lake is pending approval.
August 19, 2016 | 12:47 pm GMT+7
Hanoi, the city of lakes
There is something that only a large body of water can offer. Lakes are part of what makes Hanoi the city it is now. VnExpress takes a look at the lakes worth visiting the most ...
June 13, 2016 | 08:20 pm GMT+7
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was spotted at Hoan Kiem Lake answering an interview this evening.
May 23, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter