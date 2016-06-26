The most read Vietnamese newspaper
high tide
Saigon residents wrestle with high tides, again
Locals sip tea while the high tides engulf streets and houses in Nha Be District.
High tide brings flooding to Saigon during New Year holiday
Many families in District 12 were hit with a surprise on Monday night and had to rush saving whatever they could.
HCM City pumps $450 million into flood prevention project
Ho Chi Minh City has embarked on VND10 trillion (nearly $450 million) project to cope with flooding caused by high tides due to climate change.
June 26, 2016 | 06:35 pm GMT+7
