high-tide-brings-flooding-to-saigon-during-new-year-holiday

A flood triggered by high tide hit the residences of Thanh Loc Ward, District 12 by surprise on Monday night, the last day of the New Year holiday break.
Local authorities confirmed that a problem at a sluice gate was the cause. "The lid fell out of its joint and so the high tide from the Vam Thuat River flooded into the residential area," said Vu Anh Duc, Chairman of Thanh Xuan Ward.
Water was over a meter deep in some places where locals put up signs to mark as dangerous area.
"It all came so fast our family didn't have time to react," said Hien, owner of a garment facility hit by the dark water.
A grocery store was also in knee-deep water.
At around 11:00p.m., Nguyen Hong Vinh, 36, was still trying to save household items while waiting for the water to recede.
Nguyen Thi Phuong Hong, 51, said she was only able to save her children's school books and some clothes.
A married couple used sand bags to protect their store.
A driver kept his legs up.
As of Tuesday morning, the water finally receded. Locals in Thanh Loc and Thanh Xuan Ward were still busy draining the water out of their houses. Local authorities told the residents to turn off all electrical devices to avoid getting shocked.
