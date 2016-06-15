VnExpress International
Tag Hau Giang
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Once thriving floating market gasping for air in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

Plans are in place to revive Nga Bay Market, but critics say it's too late to save the floundering vendors from drowning in a river of bureaucracy.

Shipping container converted into library for schoolkids in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

The 40-ft container has been kitted out with books, laptops and air-conditioning in one of the poorest provinces ...

Woman arrested for orchestrating her father's murder in southern Vietnam

She allegedly hired a group of thugs to set fire to a car carrying her father's suspected mistress without knowing he was in the vehicle too.
October 18, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Vietnamese official quits election amid luxury car scandal

Deputy Chairman of Hau Giang People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Thanh on Wednesday said he will not seek another term in office until the investigation into his alleged misuse of an ...
June 15, 2016 | 07:18 pm GMT+7
 
