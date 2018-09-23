VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Dog thief arrested upon delivery to restaurants in Vietnam

By The Phong   September 23, 2018 | 06:55 pm GMT+7
Dog thief arrested upon delivery to restaurants in Vietnam
Phung Minh Tam is seen here with dead dogs he killed with stun guns to sell to restaurants in Hau Giang Province. Photo by The Phong

Police in the southern Hau Giang Province arrested a man with four dogs he allegedly helped gun down on Saturday.

Phung Minh Tam, 33, was caught as he and another person were carrying the dogs they had shot down with stun guns to sell to local restaurants early on Saturday morning.

The pair were spotted with two suspects carrying another three dogs they had killed and stolen. The police arrested Tam but the others managed to flee.

Dog theft is rarely treated as a criminal offense in Vietnam unless the stolen animals are valued at more than VND2 million ($86).

Vietnam consumes an estimated five million dogs a year, second only to China’s 20 million.

The practice has received widespread criticism as the dogs eaten are usually pets stolen and killed in brutal ways.

Recently, Hanoi has called on residents to stop eating cats and dogs, arguing that the killing and selling of dogs and cats for human consumption have undermined its image in the eyes of international tourists and expats.

The capital city also annnounced plans to ban dog meat from 2021.

Watch the public's mixed reactions to the proposal here:

Hanoi gets into a cat and dog fight
 
 

Dog thief arrested upon delivery to restaurants in Vietnam

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam dog meat trade Hau Giang crime dog theft animal rights
 
Read more
Vietnam’s vice president appointed acting president

Vietnam’s vice president appointed acting president

Korean tourist dies after jumping off Vietnam waterfall

Korean tourist dies after jumping off Vietnam waterfall

As typhoons get stronger, Asia must build better, experts say

As typhoons get stronger, Asia must build better, experts say

As sand mining grows, Asia’s deltas are sinking, water experts warn

As sand mining grows, Asia’s deltas are sinking, water experts warn

Cuba mourns Vietnamese President with state funeral

Cuba mourns Vietnamese President with state funeral

Vietnam set to launch indigenous swine, avian flu vaccines

Vietnam set to launch indigenous swine, avian flu vaccines

Hanoi police detain music fest organizer after drug deaths

Hanoi police detain music fest organizer after drug deaths

 
go to top