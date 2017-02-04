VnExpress International
hailstorm
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Brief hailstorms take northern Vietnam by surprise

A resident in Hanoi's outskirt district says it has been 15 years since he saw such big hailstones.

Hailstorm hits Vietnam’s tourist town Sa Pa

Locals said it was freezing cold in the northern town the past few days.
 
